Cam Johnson talks double-double, Spencer Dinwiddie playmaking, Nets all-around effort in win over Heat

In this Nets post game news conference, Cam Johnson said the Nets wanted to get off to a strong start and "make a statement from the beginning", in their 112-97 win over the Miami Heat. Johnson's effort was pivotal, scoring 19 points, grabbing 10 boards and dishing out 5 assists. Johnson: "Guys were finding me in the right position and I stayed aggressive." He also complimented veteran Spencer Dinwiddie for his creative playmaking, noting he's usually near the top of the league in assists.