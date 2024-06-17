Cam Johnson, Mark Senden lead Florida Everblades to Kelly Cup

Jun. 17—GRAND FORKS — Cam Johnson and Mark Senden had never crossed paths.

Although they both played juniors for the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League and college at UND, they missed each other by a year in Grand Forks.

This season, they landed on the same pro team together, the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

"It was awesome," Senden said. "Right from the start of the year, I was able to connect with him through North Dakota and having that connection. It was great getting to know him as a teammate. He's a great guy. You love to have that type of guy in the locker room. He creates a really good culture. And he's a hell of a goalie."

Senden got to watch firsthand what's happened repeatedly in Johnson's career.

When the playoffs start, he turns it on.

The Everblades beat the ECHL's top regular-season team, Kansas City, in five games in the Kelly Cup Finals to win a third-straight ECHL title.

Johnson has been the starting goaltender for the Everblades in each of the last three seasons.

Johnson was named the MVP of the playoffs in 2022 and 2023. He didn't win it this year — former UMass forward Oliver Chau did — but Johnson easily could have. He posted a .932 save percentage and a 1.88 goals-against average in the postseason.

Johnson has now won more Kelly Cup Finals games — 12 — than any goaltender in ECHL history.

It's a continuation from college, where he backstopped UND to the 2016 NCAA national championship. Johnson was the MVP of the Cincinnati Regional that year.

"He's a gamer," Senden said.

Senden is, too.

He delivered big in the clinching game.

Florida trailed Kansas City 3-1 in the third period. Senden scored back-to-back goals to tie it and send it into overtime.

On the first one, he finished a feed from former Boston University forward Bobo Carpenter for a shorthanded goal. On the second one, a puck deflected off of his shoulder and in the net with just 1:48 left in regulation.

"Coaches always preach going to the net," Senden said. "I had one bounce off my shoulder blade and into the net. The arena was going crazy. It was so loud and pretty awesome."

Matt Wedman scored at 3:38 of overtime to secure the title in front of 7,910 fans in Estero, Fla., a suburb of Fort Myers.

"The fans here are pretty unbelievable," Senden said. "It's always a packed rink. The arena gets really loud. You couldn't be in a better spot. You can't complain about the weather."

Senden can now add a pro title to his resume, which includes a Minnesota prep state championship and a USHL title.

"It's a pretty crazy feeling," Senden said. "You always try and look back on everything, especially winning at different levels, and be grateful you're able to do something like that."