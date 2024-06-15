Cam Janik named All-America

(WCIA) — Illinois catcher Cam Janik received third-team All-America honors from ABCA/Rawlings.

He is the first All-American Illini since Garrett Acton in 2019 and the 17th under head coach Dan Hartleb.

Janik led the Illini this season with a .356 batting average in addition to 49 RBI and seven home runs.

