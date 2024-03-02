Cam Hutson, KJ Torbert lead East Lansing boys basketball to fourth straight district crown

EAST LANSING ― Since he was little, Cam Hutson has made it a point to keep track of his own stats....

The East Lansing junior likes to keep track of things in his head as a way to try to reach goals he sets for himself.

So Hutson was fully aware he was nearing a milestone Friday night.

And another strong night on the court led to Hutson reaching that milestone and helping the No. 2-ranked East Lansing boys basketball team capture a Division 1 district championship

Hutson surpassed 1,000 career points while helping the No. 2-ranked Trojans to a 66-47 victory over Okemos in a district final at Mason High School.

The win helped East Lansing (22-2) capture a fourth consecutive district title and advance to a regional Tuesday at Kalamazoo Central where it will face Waverly.

From left, East Lansing's Charlie Baker, Cameron Hutson, and Christian Dunn celebrate during the fourth quarter in the game against Okemos on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Mason High School.

"We know the talent that we have coming through the school every year," Hutson said. "The district is just one little goal we have every year that we try to achieve."

Hutson and sophomore KJ Torbert played big roles as the Trojans achieved the first of their lofty state tournament goals by getting past CAAC Blue rival Okemos (19-5) for a third time this season. Hutson and Torbert each finished with a game-high 25 points and helped East Lansing build a double-digit advantage in the second quarter that it maintained the rest of the way.

The big night for Hutson included him reaching and surpassing 1,000 career points at the free-throw line in the middle stages of the third quarter.

East Lansing's KJ Torbert holds up the district championship trophy while celebrating with teammates and fans after beating Okemos on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Mason High School.

"It's a great feeling," Hutson said. "It's going to be a great memory I'm going to have forever. It's a great accomplishment to reach 1,000."

Hutson and Torbert combined to hit seven 3-pointers that helped the Triojans in their dominant showing as they ended a strong season for CAAC Blue runner-up Okemos.

"That was a great win for our team, but you've got to give a shout out to Okemos," East Lansing coach Ray Mitchell said. "Coach (Jeff) Wonch is a great coach. Those kids play hard. We just had a hot night tonight. Our guys were pretty much hitting everything and we're advancing"

Brennan Walton led Okemos with 19 points.

