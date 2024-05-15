Cam Heyward won’t participate in Steelers OTAs while negotiating contract extension

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward will not attend OTAs while he is negotiating a new contract extension with the team, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Heyward, the team’s longtime defensive captain, told Steelers Now last week that he is looking for a contract extension and wants to play two or three more seasons. The 35-year-old is set to enter the final season of his current contract in 2024, and is owed $16 million this coming season.

“We’ve talked about an extension,” Heyward said to Steelers Now at a community event on Saturday. “We’ll see what happens. My goal is to play two to three more years. Mostly three. I’m looking for an opportunity. We’ll see what happens. I’d like it to be here, but my goal is to play. So we’ll see.”

