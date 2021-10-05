Cam Heyward: I think we’re a work in progress

After beating the Bills in Week One, the Steelers have struggled through their last three games.

Ben Roethlisberger has looked like an aging quarterback, with the team’s offense one of the worst in the league. And though the Steelers haven’t allowed a team to score 30 points, the defense hasn’t come up with big plays in signature moments either.

Last week, individuals on the Steelers said different versions of the same thing — it wasn’t time to panic. During a Tuesday appearance on the WDVE Morning Show in Pittsburgh, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward noted the team isn’t where it wants to be.

“I think we’re a work in progress. I think everybody understands that there’s plays to be made. There’s execution and details that have to be corrected,” Heyward said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “If we look back at our games, some are self-inflicted and then some you’ve got to understand what’s going on and understand how to do a little bit extra in those roles.

“Sometimes you need big plays, whether they come from offense, defense, or special teams. We’ve been close to some big plays. But they haven’t happened. And we’ve got to make those a recurring theme so we can get these Ws.”

Only four weeks into the season, the Steelers’ season isn’t lost at this point. But in a division where there are three 3-1 teams, Pittsburgh doesn’t have much more time to turn progress into tangible results.

The Steelers play the Broncos at home in Week Five.

