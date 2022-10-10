The Steelers’ losing streak hit four games on Sunday and the loss to the Bills was the ugliest one of the four.

Buffalo rolled up 552 yards during a 38-3 win that offered no silver linings in terms of the path that the Steelers are on this season. Defensive end Cam Heyward said after the game that the Bills outplayed them in “every facet” and that “bad is an understatement” when it comes to to how the team played against the AFC East frontrunners.

“It’s a myriad of things,” Heyward said, via the team’s website. “Execution. Not tackling. Not using basic things that we practiced from training camp, whether it’s staying inside or having the gap or using your hands. It’s all of these things included. And that butt kicking we just took proves that. If there’s anybody that can say they had a great game, then you’re not searching hard enough. We all got to own this. From top to bottom. It’s a dark day. When you lose like that, you can’t go running from it.”

The Steelers may not be running from the truth about their performance, but it remains to be seen if there’s much they can do about it at this point in the season. They’ve switched quarterbacks to get rookie Kenny Pickett into the lineup and they don’t have too many other personnel tweaks to make with the current roster, so it will be on the same players who got the Steelers here to turn things around in the coming weeks.

Cam Heyward: Sunday was a dark day originally appeared on Pro Football Talk