Cam Heyward sounds off on Le’Veon Bell’s latest proclamation to return to Steelers

In a recent series of SnapChats, Le’Veon Bell shared his desire to return to the NFL. Though he purposely didn’t name the team, we all know it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This wasn’t the first time Bell has expressed his intention to return to Pittsburgh and it won’t be his last.

“He was a guest on our show and he already said that,” Cam Heyward said on the Feb. 5 episode of his “Not Just Football” podcast. “I don’t know why we are acting like this is brand-new news. Le’Veon said he wanted to come back for one team and one team only. If you need to, go listen to our show and we will give you the info because we got people that are getting this done before it even hits.”

Heyward is all for a Le’Veon Bell return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, even if it were for a depth and mentorship role for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

“If he comes back, we would love to have him,” he said. “He looked like he was in great shape the last time we saw him. I know we got some great running backs, but he could provide some knowledge for the group.”

But as a veteran and defensive captain, Heyward doesn’t play favorites with any player who wants to come to Pittsburgh.

“I welcome anybody. I don’t really play the game where … if anybody can be my teammate, I’m always for it because as lucky as I am to be their teammate, I’m very lucky for them to be my teammate. It’s an honor playing this game and when you get great players playing with you, it’s special to see.”

If the improbable happened, it’s unlikely Bell would be special this time around. But it certainly was special when he spent the first five years of his career in Pittsburgh.

Bell accumulated 5,336 rushing yards, 2,660 receiving yards and 42 all-purpose touchdowns in the Black and Gold. He last suited up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 and played for four teams after his messy and very public 2018 exit from Pittsburgh. Though he played as many years for other teams as he did in Pittsburgh, Bell never came anywhere near the production.

