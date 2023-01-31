The Steelers will have a representative at this week’s Pro Bowl games.

With Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones unable to take part with Kansas City advancing to Super Bowl LVII, defensive tackle Cam Heyward will be on the roster in Jones’ stead.

Heyward started all 17 games for the Steelers in 2022, recording 10.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits, and 14 tackles for loss. He also had four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

A Steelers first-round pick in 2011, this is now the sixth consecutive year that Heyward has made the Pro Bowl roster.

Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt also made it to the Pro Bowl roster but he will not participate in this week’s festivities in Las Vegas.

Cam Heyward replaces Chris Jones for Pro Bowl games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk