Cam Heyward reflects on Franco Harris' impact after Steelers' win over Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward reflects on Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' impact after Steelers' win over Raiders.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward reflects on Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' impact after Steelers' win over Raiders.
The Cardinals can even their record on Christmas to 2-2.
New York Islanders center Aatu Raty scored his first career goal in what was a 'surreal' NHL debut for him on Friday night at UBS Arena.
Scott Pianowski is generally an underdog player, but he has three favorites on his Week 16 NFL betting card, including the Steelers.
Many Steelers donned Franco Harris jerseys to honor the Pittsburgh legend.
Rivera says he doesn't know who will start at QB next week. He knows — and it's not Heinicke.
HONOLULU (AP) Zeke Rankin kicked four field goals, including a 37-yarder for the go-ahead score with 2:05 left, and Middle Tennessee State beat San Diego State 25-23 in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night. The Blue Raiders (8-5) overcame a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to turn back the Aztecs (7-6) in a game that featured six lead changes. Rankin converted four of his five field goal attempts to tie the Hawaii Bowl record for field goals.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
The loss crippled the Raiders' playoff hopes while keeping the Steelers' chances alive.
The experts made their Week 16 picks for the Week 16 matchup between the Colts and Chargers.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 16's top running back plays. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
Against a playoff-caliber defense, the 49ers played a well-rounded game and earned high marks for their win over the Commanders.
After throwing for two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, 49ers QB Brock Purdy joined an exclusive club.
Was this a dirty play by Mac Jones?
Josh Jacobs went scorched earth in Pittsburgh after another Raiders collapse 'I'm tired of dealing with this'
The Christmas Eve slate of NFL games did not disappoint. Here are the winners and losers from Saturday's Week 16 games.
The Patriots still aren't eliminated from playoff contention after their Week 16 loss to the Bengals. Here's how the AFC playoff picture looks heading into Week 17.
Cowboys’ linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is on a one-year deal and now he’s hurt with a familiar injury.