Cam Heyward “pretty emotional” about brother’s touchdown in return to Atlanta

Cam and Connor Heyward‘s trip to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Sunday included a little bit of family time before they took the field.

The brothers grew up in the area and they visited the grave of their father Craig “Ironhead” Heyward before kickoff. Both of the brothers came up with big plays in the 19-16 Steelers win.

Cam had a sack and Connor scored his first touchdown on a pass from Kenny Pickett in the second quarter of the game.

“I was pretty emotional when he got the touchdown,” Cam Heyward said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “I don’t like to be Mr. Sap, but like that really hit me. Luckily there wasn’t a camera on me because I was a mess.”

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Heywards are the first brothers with a sack and a touchdown catch in the same game since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

