Cam Heyward offers perfect comparison for Baylor DT Siaki Ika

When it comes to scouting defensive linemen, there aren’t many people better qualified than Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward. Heyward spoke to Sports Illustrated and offered the perfect comparison of our favorite nose tackle in the entire 2023 NFL draft.

“I watched a lot of D-lineman,” Heyward said. “It’s funny, I was looking at Siaka Ika from Baylor, and I was breaking down some of this tape. And you start to realize the guys you play with and who they remind you of, and you’re just like, the little things and the way he would get off blocks. I’m not saying he is Casey Hampton, but I’m just saying he plays with violent hands and is able to reset the line of scrimmage.”

A case can be made that Hampton is one of the best pure nose tackles in league history so comparing the former Baylor star to him is high praise. The Steelers typically have a type when it comes to defensive linemen, opting for a body type that can move inside and outside. Ika breaks from that but is exactly what this defense needs.

If he gets Heyward’s seal of approval, that could carry some weight with head coach Mike Tomlin and the front office. Let us know in the comments if you’d like to see the Steelers use one of their two second-round picks on Ika.

