Cam Heyward named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 8

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward has been off the field while recovering from groin surgery, but that hasn't stopped him from getting things done off of it.

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Heyward has been named their Community MVP for Week Eight. Heyward hosted "Cam's Kindness Week." Over the course of the week, Heyward hosted athletes who suffered season-ending injuries, visited patients at UPMC Children’s Hospital, spoke to at-risk youth working internships after being in the juvenile justice system, met with children grieving the loss of a loved one, and donated clothing to high school students to use for job interviews and other events in their lives.

“Couldn’t be more excited to see the work we’re doing through the Heyward House Foundation highlighted this week by the NFLPA,” Heyward said in a statement. “Cam’s Kindness Week is something I started doing last year because in the chaos of the NFL season, it’s easy to forget how meaningful even just a small act of kindness can be to someone.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Heyward's foundation or the charity of his choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year.