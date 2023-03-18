Cam Heyward lobbies for help on the Steelers defensive line

The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent much of the free-agency period working on adding pieces to improve the defense. However, the work isn’t done and defensive tackle Cam Heyward acknowledges this as well. On his Not Just Football podcast, Heyward talked about the need to add talent along the defensive line.

“We need some d-line help,” Heyward said. “We’ve still got to sign some guys there because we don’t have a lot of guys on the d-line as it is. I know we signed Larry back, but we’re trying to get some pieces back.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin has been scouting some big bodies for the defensive line that are available in the draft. Tomlin met with Michigan’s Mazi Smith and Coastal Carolina’s Jerrod Clark so far this offseason, either of which would add some much-needed beef to the defensive front.

With the Steelers addressing inside linebacker and cornerback via free agency, Pittsburgh should be able to commit a day one or two pick to getting a top-tier interior defensive lineman to add to the d-line rotation.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire