After the Steelers signed defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi in June, there were plenty of people who noted that Ogunjobi was suspended one game for his role in a 2019 brawl with the Steelers.

Ogunjobi was playing for the Browns when Myles Garrett bashed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during an in-game altercation. He waded into the fray and shoved Rudolph to the ground and engaged with other Steelers players.

Ogunjobi said that Rudolph reached out to him after the signing and that came after Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward called Ogunjobi asking if it was “going to be weird at all” to have the two players in the same locker room.

“I think Larry and Mason have already talked,” Heyward said on his Not Just Football podcast, via SteelersDepot.com. “I haven’t done anything to work on that, but I think Larry was very open and upfront about it. He wanted to make sure everybody was on the same page and didn’t want to let anything happen. He’s been all in, and I think him just addressing it and being straightforward is huge for our team, and now we’re just focused on football.”

Ogunjobi filled a need for the Steelers when he signed in the wake of StephonTuitt’s retirement and his ability to help the team on the field appears to be a bigger deal that what happened a few years ago.

Cam Heyward: Larry Ogunjobi was very open and upfront about Mason Rudolph fight originally appeared on Pro Football Talk