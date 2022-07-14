Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward has spent his entire NFL career playing with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, so this offseason has been a very different one for him.

The certainty that Roethlisberger provided at the quarterback position disappeared with his retirement and now the team is moving forward with Mitch Trubisky, first-round pick Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph as the options at quarterback. Trubisky came out of the offseason program in the No. 1 spot on the depth chart and Heyward said on his Not Just Football podcast that “it starts with Mitch” and that the team hopes to provide him with more support than he got while he was with the Bears.

Heyward also noted that any ranking of the quarterbacks has to be subject to change because training camp and the preseason is going to be a lot different than the work that the team did in the spring.

“We don’t know what it’s going to be by the time the season kicks off,” Heyward said, via SteelersDepot.com. “There’s a lot of football that’s gotta take place. All we’re doing in OTAs is running around in shorts. I’m excited to put on the pads and see how these guys deal with pressure in their face.”

Trubisky may not be guaranteed to start in Week 1, but Heyward noted that he took the Bears to the playoffs despite being in “a situation where in Chicago they didn’t really give him anything.” That is a big reason why he comes into camp with an edge and a big reason to expect that he’ll be able to handle the pressure well enough to stay there once we hit September.

Cam Heyward excited to see how Steelers QBs deal with pressure in their face originally appeared on Pro Football Talk