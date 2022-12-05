Cam Heyward: Connor and I visited our father's grave before Steelers-Falcons game in Week 13
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward said Connor and I visited our father's grave before Steelers-Falcons game in Week 13.
Quarterback Brock Purdy threw the ball short a lot, according to PFF, after he entered the 49ers' lineup.
With Aaron Jones missing time due to injury, his backup gets chance to shine, both rushing and receiving; Baltimore backfield to get more crowded.
The Dolphins’ five-game winning streak came to an end with a 33-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS (AP) The last time the Raiders played at home, they lost to an Indianapolis Colts team playing for an interim coach and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr emotionally criticized some unnamed teammates for not completely buying in. Carr had no trouble smiling Sunday following the Raiders' 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The suddenly hot Raiders (5-7) are 3-0 since Carr's teary news conference.
Portuguese soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly is set to sign with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr for a potential $200 million per season, according to Marca.
Nick Bosa's dominating performance in the 49ers' win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday was sparked by comments made by coach Kyle Shanahan.
Tony Romo: "I think that was probably a poor call on that one. But they're gonna always protect these (quarterbacks) - they should."
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down all of Week 13's Sunday results.
Defensive lineman Tarell Basham has landed with a new team. Basham’s agent Kenny Zuckerman announced on Monday that Basham has signed with the Titans. Basham was waived by the Cowboys last week. Basham appeared in two games for the Cowboys this season and he played in every game for the NFC East club last year. [more]
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Despite two teams with losing records giving up on Mayfield in such a short period of time, there will be some teams interested in Cleveland's starting QB from 2018-2021.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
The Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, just months after trading a draft pick to the Browns in exchange for the former top pick.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.