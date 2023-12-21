Cam Heyward clears concussion protocol

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is out of the concussion protocol.

The Steelers announced this morning that Heyward has been cleared by an independent neurological consultant and is ready to return.

Heyward suffered a concussion in Saturday's loss to the Colts. It's not clear when he suffered the injury, as he did not leave the game and the Steelers didn't announce any issue with him until after the game was over.

It's been an injury-plagued season for Heyward, who has played in just eight games this year. But he'll be back on the field Saturday against the Bengals, as the Steelers fight for their playoff lives.