Cam Heyward on Chase Claypool: ‘[Music] is not what we need right now’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a hot mess. The team knows it. Their opponents know it and are exploiting it.

After the Steelers mind-blowing loss to the Bengals on Sunday, Mike Tomlin, T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward echoed the sentiment: Things have to change, and it starts at practice.

Their answers prompted Jim Colony of Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to ask wide receiver Chase Claypool what the team can do at practice to improve on game day.

Claypool answered that music would help make practice more fun. Really. That was his answer.

On Tuesday’s WDVE Morning Show, Heyward responded, “I hope he was kidding because as soon as he said it, I was literally about to rip the speaker out. That is not what we need right now. It’s Xs and Os, and it’s execution.”

Only Claypool wasn’t kidding. And that’s the problem.

Hours earlier, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was asked a similar question, to which his response was, “I think we have to change how we move during the week, whether that’s getting more reps in practice, going at a faster pace during walk-throughs.”

Considering the current state of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fitzpatrick seems to have a solid understanding of what can be done on the surface to help right the ship.

Players should be more focused on executing at practice for a game day result worthy of the Pittsburgh Steelers name.

Cam Heyward responded today on the DVE Morning Show to Chase Claypool’s play-music-at-practice suggestion: “I hope he was kidding because as soon as he said it I was literally about to rip the speaker out. That is not what we need right now. It’s X’s & O’s and it’s execution.” — Mike Prisuta (@DVEMike) November 30, 2021

