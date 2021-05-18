Ben Roethlisberger substantially adjusted his contract to return as the Steelers quarterback in 2021.

General Manager Kevin Colbert recently told PFT PM that no one knows whether Roethlisberger is going to play beyond the upcoming year. But entering Roethlisberger’s 18th season, teammate Cam Heyward is still confident in the quarterback’s ability.

“We know he’s an explosive quarterback that can throw the ball all over the field,” Heyward said on NFL Network Tuesday morning. “But I think around [him], we’ve just got to be complementary, whether it’s on offense, defense, special teams.

“Ben’s still got the goods. Anyone that tells you otherwise, they haven’t really looked at football. You give that guy a good running game and tell him he doesn’t have to throw the ball 50, 60 times, he’s going to be that much more dangerous, and I think we’re looking forward to that. It’s going to be pretty good, longevity-wise, if he wants to keep playing.”

After playing only two games in 2019 due to an elbow injury, Roethlisberger was healthy throughout 2020, leading the Steelers to 12 wins. He threw for 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions but 3,803 yards — his fewest passing yards in a full season since 2012.

If first-round pick Najee Harris can dramatically improve the Steelers run game, then Heyward is right that Roethlisberger will be the beneficiary.

Cam Heyward: Ben Roethlisberger has still got the goods originally appeared on Pro Football Talk