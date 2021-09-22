Steeler Nation, stand up! This week on Truss Levelz Steelers’ captain and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Cam Heyward joins the guys. We got more legacy on the show than ever before, as the guys relate to having NFL fathers. Cam touches on being a beast in high school basketball in Georgia — covering Dwight Howard! — what it was like dominating high school football, and his decision to go to Ohio State. He also goes in on what it means to be a Steeler, especially as someone from Pittsburgh. He’s one of the most consistent defensive players in the league and a true beast. Tune in!

Episode Highlights:

2011 NFL Draft class being the greatest class ever Cam’s father, NFL great — Ironhead Heyward Going to Ohio State and playing in the national championship game Getting drafted by Pittsburgh, playing for the Black and Gold Being a lifetime Steeler and the rivalry with the Ravens

About Our Hosts:

NFL superstars, Cam Jordan and Mark Ingram are former Saints teammates and real-life friends whose personalities, minds, and hearts are as big as their talent on the field. Brimming with an infectious energy, these two juggernauts have joined forces to bring you Truss Levelz. A podcast where the best and brightest in the NFL share stories that go beyond the X’s and O’s while spreading good vibes far-and-wide. On its surface, football is a game of combat enacted by athletes at the peak of their performance. It’s the definition of rough & tumble and not for the faint of heart. But there’s so much more to these gridiron warriors than what we see on the field. Prepare yourself for the ultimate inside look into the world of football.

There’s levels to this game … Truss.

