Cam Hart explains why Notre Dame football prepared him for the NFL

One of the biggest aspects of a high school players decision to go a school it getting to the NFL and for Notre Dame, there is plenty of data to back up getting to the next level.

Adding more fuel to the fire was cornerback Cam Hart, as he met with the media during the NFL combine. When asked why he felt so prepared, it was all about the Irish coaches.

Hart mentioned defensive backs coach Mike Mickens and defensive coordinator Al Golden for getting him prepared for the next level and even the Senior Bowl.

It’s a big selling point, especially considering how well Kyle Hamilton has done. Check out Hart’s full statement below.

