Cam Erving set to join Panthers on two-year deal

The Panthers have wasted little time adding pieces to their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers are set to add Erving to the roster on a two-year deal worth $10 million. The deal includes $8 million in guaranteed money.

The Panthers have also agreed to a deal with guard Pat Elflein since the negotiating window opened at noon on Monday.

Erving heads to Carolina after spending last season with the Cowboys. He started five games in between stints on injured reserve.

Erving has experience at guard and tackle and the Panthers have openings at both spots. Left tackle Russell Okung, left guard Chris Reed, and right guard John Miller are all impending free agents.

