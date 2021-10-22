The Panthers may be without their left tackle for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

A day after Cam Erving was listed on the injury report as limited with a neck injury, he did not practice at all on Friday with an illness. Erving has started five of Carolina’s six games at left tackle, missing the Week Five loss to Philadelphia with a neck injury.

According to multiple reporters, head coach Matt Rhule said rookie Brady Christensen would play left tackle if Erving is inactive. Christensen also started against the Eagles.

Receiver Alex Erickson (concussion) is also questionable for Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) will miss his third consecutive game, as he’s been ruled out. He didn’t practice all week.

Receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion) and fullback Giovanni Ricci (concussion) have also been ruled out.

Cam Erving questionable, Shaq Thompson out for Panthers-Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk