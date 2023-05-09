Cam Erving agrees to re-sign with Panthers

The Panthers have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Cam Erving on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Erving, 30, spent the past two seasons with the Panthers.

He played 11 games last season, seeing action on 76 offensive snaps and six on special teams. He started nine games at left tackle for the Panthers in 2021.

Erving will compete for the swing tackle job behind Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton.

The Browns made Erving the 19th overall pick in 2015, and he spent two seasons in Cleveland, three in Kansas City and one in Dallas before landing in Carolina.

In his career, Erving has played 95 games with 56 starts.

