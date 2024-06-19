Cam Coleman ranked as the No. 2 freshman receiver by Pro Football Focus

Auburn five-star freshman phenom Cam Coleman received yet another preseason accolade this week, as Pro Football Focus ranked him as the second-best incoming freshman wide receiver in the country.

Coleman’s spot at the top of the list was blocked by fellow five-star wideout Jeremiah Smith, who is set to take over the Big Ten with Ohio State this season. That said, Auburn’s newest weapon ranks as the highest SEC pass catcher on the list. Alabama‘s Ryan Williams (3), Tennessee‘s Mike Matthews (6), and Texas‘ Ryan Wingo (8), make up the remaining SEC receivers in the top 10.

An Alabama native, Coleman is coming off an illustrious high school career in which he racked up 92 receptions, 1,914 yards, and 24 touchdowns as a junior and senior. A finalist for Alabama’s Mr. Football, the 6-3 big-body receiver led Central-Phenix City to the AHSAA Class 7A State Title as a senior. 18 of his 24 touchdowns came in that state title winning season, including a 73-yard catch and run score in the championship game.

While the freshman isn’t likely to come close to the 18 touchdowns he scored as a high school senior in his initial season on the Plains, he should provide plenty of fireworks, and possibly some new-life for quarterback Payton Thorne, who had an up-and-down 2023.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire