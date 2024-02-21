Cam Coleman poised to make an immediate impact at Auburn

Auburn football hopes to make great offensive strides in 2024, and true freshman Cam Coleman could be a main component in its progression.

Writers at The Athletic recently shared their thoughts on the 2024 SEC recruiting haul, and which players could turn heads quickly. When asked to reveal his pick for the player who could make the biggest impact, Manny Navarro chose Auburn’s top signee.

I wanted to go with (Ryan) Williams at Alabama because of the Crimson Tide’s need for help at the position, but he’s not enrolling until this summer. So, I’m going with another five-star receiver already on campus: Auburn’s Cam Coleman. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Phenix City, Ala., native could quickly become Payton Thorne’s favorite target this coming season as the Tigers look to open up the offense under new coordinator Derrick Nix, who helped run a top-20 scoring and passing offense at Ole Miss last season.

Grace Raynor feels that Coleman will also have a great season, citing his performance during Under Armour All-American practices. Raynor ultimately chose Tennessee‘s Mike Matthews while Ari Wasserman is expecting Texas‘ Ryan Wingo to make the biggest impact in the SEC.

Coleman signed with Auburn as the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2024 class and as the top recruit from the state of Alabama from nearby Phenix City. He, along with Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain, and Malcolm Simmons make up the top wide receiver signing class in Auburn history.

