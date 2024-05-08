Cam Coleman is ‘meeting the hype’ following spring practice session

Auburn football took a giant step forward by landing several key additions to its wide receiver room. The most notable acquisition came from the high school ranks as five-star Cam Coleman signed with the program after being briefly committed to Texas A&M.

When a talented recruit signs with a team, there is always a chance that they could fail to live up to expectations. That is not the case for Coleman, as he ended A-Day as Auburn’s leading receiver with four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Coleman’s first outing in an Auburn uniform was deemed impressive by many, including CBS Sports’ Andrew Ivins. Ivins included Coleman in his 10 highly-ranked college football recruits quickly meeting the hype list.

Ivins believes that Coleman could break Auburn’s streak of not having a 1,000-yard receiver due to the mismatch he provides opposing defenders.

Coleman shot plenty of life into Auburn’s passing attack on A-Day, catching four passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. The Tigers haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since the 1999 season and the smart money should be on Coleman, who finished as the No. 5 overall prospect in 2024, to eventually end the drought. He’s going to be a superstar.

Ohio State‘s Jeremiah Smith, Florida‘s DJ Lagway, and Clemson‘s Sammy Brown join Coleman on Ivin’s list as true freshmen to watch this season.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire