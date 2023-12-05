Cam Coleman, Kaleb Harris headline a star-studded Super 7

Auburn has recruited the state of Alabama well so far through the 2024 recruiting cycle, as three of the state’s top five prospects are committed to play for Hugh Freeze and the Tigers.

This week will be special, as many of Auburn’s 2024 commitments are competing for state championships this week at Tuscaloosa’s Bryant-Denny Stadium. Auburn fans will get a chance to see several of Auburn’s prized commitments on the field one final time before they sign with Auburn later this month in the event known simply as “Super 7.”

This year’s event kicks off with the 7A championship game between Central Phenix City and Thompson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.

The game is headlined by the five-star receiver and the state’s top prospect Cam Coleman, who recently flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Auburn. His Central Phenix City Red Devil squad will compete with Thompson, which is home to three-star safety commitment Kaleb Harris.

The next game that features an Auburn commit will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. CT when Clay-Chalkville faces Saraland in the 6A championship.

Clay-Chalkville has three players who are ranked in the top 35 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings, including three-star linebacker commitment D'Angelo Barber.

The 6A championship is also worth watching as Alabama’s top 2025 prospect, Ryan Williams, plays wide receiver for Saraland. Williams is currently committed to Alabama and is expected to re-classify to the 2024 class. Auburn is working to possibly flip Williams ahead of signing day.

Fans can watch every AHSAA Super 7 game on NFHS Network.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire