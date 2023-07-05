Cam Coleman commits to Texas A&M over Auburn

One of the hottest prospects from the 2024 recruiting cycle pulled a fast one on everybody on Independence Day.

Cam Coleman, a five-star wide receiver from nearby Phenix City, surprised college football fans by announcing his commitment on Tuesday after not solidifying a specific date to do so. Auburn fans were even more surprised to learn that Coleman spurned the Tigers, who were considered to be heavy favorites to land him, for Texas A&M.

One day prior to his commitment, On3’s Cole Pinkston and Jeffrey Lee both submitted a pick to the outlet’s Recruiting Prediction Machine in favor of Auburn. Both predictions increased Auburn’s possibility to land Coleman to 93.4%. When Coleman revealed his top eight in June, Auburn had a 77.9% chance to earn his commitment, with Clemson being the next school in line.

Coleman’s commitment to Texas A&M may give the Aggies some momentum in the recruiting game says Aggies Wire’s Cameron Ohnysty.

For all the naysayers who believe the Aggies are struggling to land commitments compared to other SEC programs, patience is a virtue, and that has been proven tonight after Cameron Coleman’s commitment; he’s honestly one of the most skilled offensive talents in the last three recruiting cycles.

Outside of Auburn, other schools in the running for Coleman were Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, and LSU. Coleman is the No. 3 player in the state of Alabama for the 2024 recruiting cycle, and his commitment has boosted Texas A&M to the No. 9 spot in 247Sports 2024 recruiting rankings.

