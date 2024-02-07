Cam Christie leads Gophers to 59-56 win over Michigan State

When the Gophers traveled to Michigan State in mid-January, true freshman Cam Christie had to deal with a “Max is better!” chant from Spartans fans.

Minnesota’s true freshman guard is not yet in the NBA like his older brother, but Cam showed he’s pretty dang good in his own right.

Christie had a team-high 19 points, a career-high five 3-pointers and two clutch free throws in a 59-56 win over Michigan State on Tuesday at Williams Arena.

When Cam Christie repeatedly heard that chant two weeks ago about his brother — who played with the Spartans and now the L.A. Lakers — Cam said he saw it coming and just laughed it off in East Lansing, Mich.. On Tuesday at home, he could laugh all the way to the win column.

Minnesota (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) picked up its first Quad 1 win of the season. The Gophers, who were 91st in NET ranking, the tool used to make the NCAA Tournament, had gone 0-3 in Quad 1 games going into Tuesday. The Spartans sat at 22nd in NET.

The Gophers, a 3.5-point underdog, moved into fourth place in the conference.

Michigan State (14-9, 6-6) didn’t make a basket for almost three full minutes to end the game. Minnesota has a winning record through 11 games for the first time since 2019 and its first three-game conference winning streak since 2017.

With the score tied 52-52, Dawson Garcia hit a win 3-pointer to give Minnesota a lead with 1:27 remaining.

With 20 seconds remaining, Elijah Hawkins was called for a touch foul on A.J. Hoogard on a 3-point attempt. Hoogard made the first two, but missed the third.

Christie grabbed the rebound, was fouled, went to the line and made both free throws for a 57-54 lead with 18 seconds remaining.

Head coach Ben Johnson has called Christie fearless and he lived up to that label late in a big conference game.

Hoogard missed a layup with 10 seconds left, while Elijah Hawkins made two free throws to make it 59-54 with six seconds left.

The Gophers started the second half dull and trailed 45-36 with 13 minutes left in the game, but with two Christie treys took a 46-45 in the next five minutes.

The Gophers defense had fueled a strong start to take a 20-13 lead midway through the first half. Minnesota forced Michigan State into seven first-half turnovers; the Spartans average only eight per conference game.

But Minnesota’s shot selection began to lack quality and they went more than three minutes without a point as the Spartans took a 24-22 lead with three minutes remaining in the half.

Minnesota missed the seven of the final eight shots of the half, including a last-second heave, to trail 32-27 at the break.

The U has not led at the half in any of its 11 conference games this season, trailing in 10 and tied in the Northwestern overtime win on Saturday.

The Gophers lost 76-66 to Michigan State on Jan. 18 without Elijah Hawkins. Spartans guard Tyson Walker scored 12 points in the Spartans’ 14-4 run over the final five minutes.

Walker was strong again with 18 points Tuesday.

The Gophers had dropped eight of their last nine games against Michigan State since 2017, with the lone win coming in 2021 at The Barn.

