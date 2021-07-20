Cam Childs wins in competitive Outlaws division at Oxford Plains Speedway

Jul. 20—The best way for Cam Childs to make up ground in the Outlaws division point standings at Oxford Plains Speedway is to win the weekly feature.

The Leeds driver did just that Friday, but he made up little ground on points leader Brandon Varney of Mechanic Falls, who finished third in the feature.

Childs entered the night 22 points behind Varney, and only four points separate the first- and third-place finishers in a feature.

Jonathan Emerson of Sabattus was the runner-up in the race. Emerson entered the night 10th in points but far back from the top contenders, as he splits his time between Oxford Plains and Wiscasset Speedway's Strictly Street division, which was off this week.

Oxford's Kyle Glover took the Sport Trucks feature, beating out fellow Oxford native Ryan Farrar, who was the runner-up. Farrar entered the night with a one-point lead in the standings over Jake Dobson (fourth-place finish in the feature) and two-point lead over Brad Weisman (seventh place). Glover entered in seventh place, well out of the points lead.

Harrison's AJ Smith has taken over the points lead in Runnin' Rebels after his runner-up finish Friday. He entered four points behind Buckfield's Addie McDaniel, who finished eighth. Those two are well ahead of the rest of the pack in the standings, including Friday night's feature winner, Cam Richards of South Paris.

Michael Phillips of Turner won the Cruisers feature in his quest to battle for the points lead with Poland's Dominick Knowlton, who finished sixth. Phillips entered second in points. Turner's Matt Hiscock was the feature's runner-up and Oxford's William Barker, third in points, finished third.

A pair of Lisbon natives battling for the Ladies division points lead also battled for the feature victory Friday night. Breeanna Spaulding, who has won all but one of the features this season, captured the checkered flag again, though series rival Kasie Kolbe was behind in second. Kolbe entered the night just 12 points back.

Story continues

Series points leader Jason Cyr won the 4-Cylinder Figures 8 feature, beating out runner-up Scott Merrill, the only other points contender close to him.

Besides the regular Oxford Acceleration Series action, Friday night at Oxford Plains also featured some special racing as part of the track's Christmas in July event. Bub Dow won the Wicked Good Racing Association feature, and the winners from the Motor Mayhem No. 2 events include David Cook (50-lap enduro), Lyman Mckege (modified spectator drags), Jeremy Harlow (stock spectator drags) and Bill Besile (smoky donut).

Oxford Plains Speedway has created a new division, with hopes of starting it this season. The Ford Thunder Stocks are an entry-level V8 division, according to the track's website.

"The vision behind this division is to provide entry-level drivers with an affordable rear wheel drive class to compete in," an announcement on the track's website stated.

The division will consist of Ford Crown Victorias, Mercury Grand Marquis and Lincoln Town Cars, model year 1995 or newer.

Tickets for the Oxford 250 race weekend are now on sale, according to the track's website. General admission tickets for Sunday's action, including the 48th annual Oxford 250, are $35 and $15 for juniors. Reserved section seats are either $40 or $50. Three-day passes are $70 for general admission, and $80 or $90 for reserved sections. Pit passes for Sunday-only are $60.

Nicole Benincasa's second victory of the season was doubly special for the Buxton driver. Not only did she capture the checkered flag in the 35-lap spotlight feature for the 4-Cylinder Pro division, but the win also gave her the points lead. Jett Decker finished second but that was enough to relinquish his lead in the standings.

Other division winner's from Wiscasset's Group 1 include Matt Beers (Super Streets), Michael Golding (Thunder 4 Mini) and Josh St. Clair (Pro Stocks).

Luke Lebrun won the NELCAR Legends feature.

