Cam Carter and Arthur Kaluma lead Kansas State basketball to convincing road win over LSU

While former teammate Nae'Qwan Tomlin graduated in Manhattan on Saturday, Kansas State's basketball team hit the road and put on a show against LSU.

The Wildcats took the lead for good midway through the first half, held off an LSU charge in the middle of the second and rolled to a 75-60 victory over the Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It was the first true road game for the Wildcats and their fifth straight victory as they improved to 8-2 on the season. LSU fell to 5-4.

Junior guard Cam Carter, from nearby Donaldsonville, scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the first half and Arthur Kaluma 10 of his 17 after the break. The Wildcats also got 14 points and six assists from Tylor Perry and 13 points from center Will McNair.

Jordan Wright had 19 points and Jalen Reed 12 for LSU.

Tomlin, a 6-foot-10 senior forward and K-State's top returning player from a year ago, was dismissed from the team earlier in the week without playing a game this season.

K-State now has a week off for finals before entertaining Nebraska at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) puts up a shot against LSU on Saturday at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La. Kaluma scored 17 points with 11 rebounds in the Wildcats' 75-60 victory.

Home, sweet home for Cam Carter

Carter was sensational in the first half, making 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers in leading the Wildcats to a 42-34 lead at intermission.

With LSU focused on him in the second half, Carter missed all seven of his shot attempts and was limited to two free throws but made up for it on the defensive end with four rebounds and two steals while helping limit Tigers scoring leader Wright to 3-of-9 shooting.

Air-tight down the stretch delivers Wildcats

After three straight overtime victories, K-State beat LSU by double digits, but it was the Wildcats' response when the game got close that made the difference.

After LSU trimmed what was a 17-point deficit to 58-53 with 9:25 left, the Wildcats locked down defensively, limiting the Tigers to two baskets the rest of the way. LSU, which shot 59.1% in the first half, made just 29% after the break.

K-State also outrebounded LSU 39-26 and forced 17 turnovers.

Arthur Kaluma a study in efficiency

Junior forward Kaluma is quietly becoming K-State's steadiest player. While Carter passed him for the team scoring lead at 16.9 points per game, Kaluma (16.6) was more efficient Saturday, hitting 6 of 8 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and grabbing 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

Perry, who has struggled with his perimeter shooting of late — he made just 2 of 7 3-pointers — continued to evolve as a point guard with six assists, and was perfect from the free-throw line, including four in the final three minutes.

