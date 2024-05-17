Cam Cannarella’s late-inning homer lifts Clemson to 12-10 win in series opener

CLEMSON, S.C. – Cam Cannarella’s three-run homer in the eighth inning lifted No. 4 Clemson to a 12-10 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 38-13 overall and 18-10 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 22-29 overall and 8-20 in ACC play.

The Eagles took advantage of two errors in the first inning to score five runs, capped by Parker Landwehr’s three-run homer. After the Tigers plated a run in the second inning, Cameron Leary belted a leadoff homer in the top of the third inning to build a 6-1 lead. With two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Jimmy Obertop hit a three-run homer, his 17th of the year.

John Collins led off the top of the fourth inning with a homer, then the Eagles added a run later in the frame to take an 8-4 lead. Jacob Jarrell flared a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth inning, then Jacob Hinderleider lined a two-out, run-scoring single later in the frame. Three two-out errors allowed Clemson to plate two runs in the fifth inning to tie the score 8-8.

Alden Mathes led off the sixth inning with a homer, his ninth of the year, to give Clemson its first lead, then Barry Walsh’s two-out double scored the tying run in the seventh inning. Leary hit his second homer of the game in the top of the eighth inning to give Boston College a 10-9 lead.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Cannarella laced a 3-2 pitch, the ninth pitch of his plate appearance, over the fence in left field for his ninth long ball of the season.

Reed Garris (1-1) earned the win in relief, while Austin Gordon pitched the ninth inning to record his ninth save of the year. Tyler Mudd (2-3) suffered the loss.

The series continues Friday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

–via Clemson Athletic Communications

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire