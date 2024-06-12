Cam Cannarella, Aidan Knaak earn All-America honors

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore outfielder Cam Cannarella (Hartsville, S.C.) and freshman righthander Aidan Knaak (Fort Myers, Fla.) were named third-team All-Americans by NCBWA on Wednesday. They are Clemson’s 67th and 68th All-Americans in history. It marked the second time in as many years that Clemson had multiple All-Americans in one season.

Cannarella, a first-team freshman All-American and ACC Freshman-of-the-Year in 2023, hit .337 with 16 doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 60 RBIs, 58 runs and a .417 on-base percentage in 58 games in 2024 while battling injury for his last 54 games. He also led the team with 29 multiple-hit games.

In his career, Cannarella is hitting .363 with 32 doubles, six triples, 18 homers, 107 RBIs, 130 runs, a .440 on-base percentage and 24 steals in 117 games.

Knaak, the NCBWA National Freshman Pitcher-of-the-Year, was 5-1 with a 3.35 ERA, .221 opponents’ batting average and 108 strikeouts against 29 walks in 83.1 innings pitched over 15 starts in 2024. He led the team in starts on the mound, innings pitched and strikeouts. His 108 strikeouts were the most by a Tiger freshman in history and the most by any Clemson pitcher since 2017 (Charlie Barnes).

Clemson had a 13-2 record in the 15 starts by Knaak, who only allowed 14 extra-base hits. He was 4-1 with a 2.55 ERA, .208 opponents’ batting average and 75 strikeouts against 15 walks in 53.0 innings pitched in nine ACC starts as well.

Knaak became the fourth Tiger freshman in history to earn All-America honors, joining Taylor Harbin (2005), the late Reed Rohlman (2015) and Seth Beer (2016). Knaak also became the first Tiger freshman pitcher to earn All-America accolades.

—via Clemson Athletic Communications

