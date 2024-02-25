Cam Brown hits game-winner for ACM, Trojans hold off valiant effort from Catamounts

Feb. 25—CUMBERLAND — WVU Potomac State College threw everything it had at Allegany College, and then some on Saturday.

Leading most of the second half, hitting clutch shots and playing lockdown defense, the Catamounts (9-14, 8-12 NJCAA Region 20) were in control for most of the final 24 minutes.

However, a fadeaway jumper by Cam Brown gave the Trojans (22-6, 17-2 Region 20) a miraculous 90-89 overtime victory on Saturday.

"Everything you want out of a good college basketball game," ACM head coach Tommie Reams said. "What a great atmosphere, what great basketball between two rivals."

Tied at 78 after regulation, Potomac State took an 80-78 lead on a fast break layup by Rodney Vilsaint off a steal with 4:10 remaining.

The Catamounts led for over four minutes in overtime, but the Trojans kept it a one-possession game.

With 34 seconds left, Ron Brown gave ACM an 88-87 lead on a free throw.

After Kellen Tyson tied it on a free throw, the Trojans took a timeout.

Tyson Oghene missed a 3-pointer, but Cam Brown grabbed the rebound and hit a fadeaway jumper as the shot clock expired to give Allegany the 90-88 lead with one second left.

"The play was for Ty (Oghene) to come off a double screen," Brown said. "He got a good look at it, we felt they fouled him. But we tried to stay active on the glass, I got a good bounce. I caught it midrange, that's where I like to shoot."

The Trojan bench rushed the court in celebration, thinking the game was over. However, the shot clock went off, not the game clock.

ACM received a technical foul, allowing Damian Thompson to cut the deficit to 90-89.

Potomac State had one more chance, but the inbound pass sailed through the Catamounts hands.

Potomac State fell 94-78 in the first meeting with Allegany on January 17 in Keyser, West Virginia, and trailed by double figures the entire second half.

"I'm just super proud of my guys," Potomac State head coach Ryan Streets said. "They really grew up today. We're playing a bunch of freshmen against a ton of sophomores. We took a really good team to an overtime game."

Trailing 43-33 with five seconds left in the first half, Thompson buried a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut the halftime deficit to 43-36.

"He's down on himself for not hitting that game-tying free throw, but we wouldn't even be in that spot if it wasn't for that 3," Streets said. "So proud of him, had all the confidence in the world in him."

Potomac State opened the second half on a 14-7 run led by Vilsaint.

He hit three 3-pointers and his third triple gave the Catamounts their first lead since the opening score of the game.

"I think early on he was taking bad shots," Streets said. "I went to him and said let's grow up today, let's get good shots. I couldn't be more proud of him. He went to the rack, finished strong."

Eugene Bryant set up Vilsaint who knocked down a triple to go up 50-48 with 16:21 left in the second half.

Potomac State had the momentum in the second half as the Catamounts shot 14 of 27 (51%) from the field and 10 of 12 at the foul line (83%).

The Catamounts also out-rebounded Allegany 16-11 in the half.

While the Trojans led for most of the final 13 minutes, the Catamounts continued to answer.

"It really felt like they had the momentum today, part of it was the style we got into," Reams said. "It seemed like it was inevitable, they slowed the pace way down, they were stalling the clock. It kind of killed our energy and intensity at times."

Daniel Charlot was key in the second half, scoring 12 points to finish with 22 and 16 rebounds.

He was the only player on either team with more than 10 rebounds.

"Daniel's been getting really hot here," Streets said. "When he gets the ball down low, he's just a force."

Vilsaint added 14 points in the second half and finished with a team-high 23 and five rebounds.

Cam Brown hit a pair of free throws to put Allegany up 78-75 with 22 seconds remaining.

Brown scored 15 points after halftime and finished with 21. He also had seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.

With five seconds left, Camren Wilkes set up Thompson in the right corner who buried a 3-pointer to force overtime.

"You look at percentage wise, he hasn't been shooting it the greatest from 3," Streets said. "But you could never tell because he has all the confidence in the world."

Thompson finished with 18 points and three assists.

Allegany opened the game on an 18-5 run with 13:34 remaining led by Lamont Jones, who hit his first seven shots and scored 24 points in the first half. He finished with a game-high 31 points and three steals.

"I was telling my coaches, get me off screens," Jones said. "Last game I just got catch and shoot. I told my coaches get me off screens and my teammates found me."

Potomac State started to cut into the deficit, going on a 17-12 run to make it an eight-point game with 6:16 left in the half.

The Trojans led by as many as 18 points when Jones drew a foul on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws to go up 40-22 with just over three minutes to go.

The Catamounts answered with a 14-3 run to end the half by Bryant hitting a pair of 3-pointers and Charlot making four free throws in the final minute.

"That's been the story of our year, basketball's a game of runs," Streets said. "Usually, people go on runs with us, we tuck our tail and stop playing. But we came out, just kept fighting. I think they play really physical defensively and we finally calmed down a little bit."

Bryant scored 10 points with three rebounds and a steal.

Jeremiah Mobley finished with 13 points including 11 after halftime for the Trojans. He also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Before the game, nine were recognized on Sophomore Day for the ACM men's program.

The class includes Cam Brown, Ron Brown, Mobley, Jones, Oghene, Jason Thomas, Chris Champagne, Fidel Mpanzo and Aaron Lewis.

"Their impact is helping bring back what Allegany basketball has been for a long time," Reams said. "It's not just the winning of basketball games. When we have good basketball here, it's not just about winning. We embrace the kids, and seeing our community show that kind of love and admiration tells a lot about their character."

Potomac State heads to Frederick on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.

Allegany travels to play rival Hagerstown on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.