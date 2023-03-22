Two NFL teams showing ‘extensive interest’ in former Florida LB Ventrell Miller
These two NFL teams are vying for Florida's standout linebacker.
These two NFL teams are vying for Florida's standout linebacker.
As Ohio State works on its roster for 2023-24, here's a list of transfer players who have been linked with the Buckeyes.
Tom Brady didn't mince words in his special message to Devin McCourty as part of the Patriots' tribute video for the recently retired safety.
NFL Network expert Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft will either be loved or hated by Patriots fans. His pick for New England at No. 14 is pretty bold.
The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly have heard from several teams about offensive tackle Jonah Williams, who requested a trade last week.
The Raiders are adding some depth to their secondary. Las Vegas is signing cornerback David Long Jr. to a one-year deal, according to Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com. A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Long appeared in 52 games with 10 starts for the Rams in his first four seasons. He started 16 games with [more]
Former Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis said that some decision-makers within the organization are "enamored" with Anthony Richardson's physical abilities.
Our countdown to MLB Opening Day continues with a deep dive on the American League West.
World number one Carlos Alcaraz heads into this week's Miami Open looking to defend both his title and top ranking and admitting even he has been surprised by his dizzying rise to the top of the sport.The top seed will begin his title defence against Argentine Facundo Bagnis or a qualifier and could face two-time Miami champion and former world number one Andy Murray in the third round.
The tennis great has not competed since the Australian Open.
The Indianapolis Colts reportedly have not ruled out a pursuit of Lamar Jackson as they continue to search for a long-term answer at quarterback.
Former Patriots and Panthers QB Cam Newton did his best to give NFL teams something to think about Tuesday while throwing to wide receivers at Auburn's Pro Day. Here's a look at some of his highlights.
It’s been a week since quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a public plea for the Packers to be reasonable in their expectations from the Jets. In the past seven days, neither team has budged. The Packers, as Rodgers said, are digging in their heels. The Packers, as we have reported, are content to wait until the [more]
Mel Kiper released his first mock draft since the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers, and has Ryan Poles selecting an offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields.
The Eagles' top pick has drawn favorable comparisons to a future Hall of Famer.
Could we see DeAndre Hopkins traded sooner rather than later? Here's the latest update on the star wide receiver's future with the Cardinals.
There has never been a player like Shohei Ohtani, and now he has added "World Baseball Classic closer" to his résumé.
After the Bengals signed left tackle Orlando Brown in free agency, the club’s 2022 left tackle Jonah Williams elected to request a trade. Cincinnati is apparently working to accommodate that request. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Cincinnati has had trade conversations centered around Williams and has heard from several possible suitors for the offensive [more]
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., has unveiled his latest mock draft for all the world to see. Check out what he has the Detroit Lions doing.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared a fantastic story Tuesday about his pre-draft meeting with Devin McCourty in 2010 that impressed him quite a bit.