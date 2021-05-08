Cam Atkinson with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Cam Atkinson (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 05/08/2021
Patrick Mazeika won it in the bottom of the 10th, but all anyone wanted to know about was what happened in the dugout earlier in the game. Here's what happened in Mets Land, in case you missed it...
Well, that's one way to keep cool!
The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission about the local Fox News affiliate television station, WBFF Fox 45. The complaint claims the station’s coverage of the office — and State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby in particular — is “slanted,” “misleading,” “racist” and “extremely dangerous.”
Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway (⏰ 3:30 p.m. ET | 📺 FS1 | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s race, the 12th points-paying NASCAR Cup Series event of the 2021 season. Where: Darlington Raceway, a 1.366-mile track located in Darlington, South Carolina Green flag: 3:13 p.m. ET TV/Radio: FS1, MRN, SiriusXM […]
Bill Belichick isn't known for putting trust in rookie quarterbacks. Could Mac Jones break that trend, or is the No. 15 pick in for a bench stint?
Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.
John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president of racing innovation, explains how the Next Gen’s composite body will impact racing in 2022.
The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and had another player suspended. The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) New Orleans star Zion Williamson is sidelined indefinitely with a fractured left finger, a major blow to the Pelicans' run at a Western Conference play-in spot. The 20-year-old forward averaged 27 points and 7.2 rebounds in 61 games and the injury comes before the Pelicans opened a five-game trip against certain or potential playoff teams. The Pelicans made the announcement Friday before they played the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta Hawks) with a 2-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers, 05/06/2021
The escalating Super League Golf saga has taken a fresh turn with the Saudi Arabia investors behind the proposed breakaway circuit dramatically outbidding the PGA Tour to take effective control of the Asian Tour. Telegraph Sport revealed on Tuesday that many of the top names in the game — including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and former world No 1 Justin Rose — are mulling over five-year offers worth more than $100m to join the SGL, with Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, warning the players at a mandatory meeting here at Quail Hollow Country Club on Tuesday night that anyone signing would be immediately suspended and face a lifetime ban. And with the European Tour onside, that would almost certainly mean they would not be eligible to play in the Ryder Cup, starting with this year’s match in September. But the Saudis are set to buy themselves credibility and a place at the official table with the audacious Asian Tour buy-out. It is understood that they have guaranteed more than $100m to the cash-poor circuit in a five-year deal, approximately four times what the PGA Tour offered in a counter-bid. Both the Asian and PGA Tours have been contacted for comment. It is a complex situation, but insiders suspect that, as well as giving the SLG many venues to start up as planned in September 2022, the Saudis will also try to buy up the other "smaller" Tours around the world, including the Sunshine Tour, the Australasia Tour, the Japan Tour and the Korea Tour. Oliver Brown: If Dustin Johnson and other stars spurn Ryder Cup for Saudi Arabian cash, golf will never forgive them If nothing else it would be a spectacular show of financial might that would split the game in half with the PGA Tour and European Tour bound by the "strategic alliance" signed last year. That was supposedly meant to kill off the SLG plan - then known as Premier Golf League - but the Saudis are pushing on. And the growing feeling in the locker room is that certain veterans such as Phil Mickelson, Rose and Henrik Stenson are taking the offer extremely seriously. "Put it this way, you're in your 40s, coming to the end of your career, you might have one Ryder Cup left in you and someone is dangling more than $100m in your face," a source said to Telegraph Sport. "What would you do?" Other heavyweight targets for the Saudis include Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy voiced his opposition to the scheme last year and Tiger Woods is understood not to be interested despite the ridiculous numbers.
The Pittsburgh Penguins secured home ice advantage in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday while the Boston Bruins loss to the New York Rangers removes them contention for the top spot.
Bryson DeChambeau is known as “the Scientist” because of his academic approach to the game and so certain was the former quantum physics student of the accuracy of his sums, that he departed this Wells Fargo Championship on Friday certain he had missed the cut. Yet when his private jet touched down in his hometown of Dallas, he realised – shock, horror – that his calculations had been wrong. In the three hours he had spent in the air, the wind had created havoc on the Quail Hollow leaderboard. “So yesterday I made triple bogey on the seventh [his 16th] and even though I chipped in at the eighth, I finished with a 74 on two over and thought there’s no way, I’m in 90th with 65 making it,” DeChambeau said. “But by the time I landed I was in 64th or 63rd and I’m like ‘whoops!’ ” Surely the aircraft could have performed a hasty about-turn. “I hoped so, but the problem was that the crew had done their hours, so we had to get a new crew and although we tried we couldn’t work it out, so had to leave it until the early hours,” DeChambeau explained. “I went to bed at 8pm, was up at 1am and I left Dallas at 2.45am, I got here at 6.20am, drove the 30 minutes to the course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out. I did get a workout in my gym last night, though.” Well, of course he did, and the exhaustion was worth it as the 27-year-old shot a 68 to move to one under. However, at one stage it seemed as if DeChambeau would take emphatic advantage of his unexpected Saturday tee-time, but he double-bogeyed the 18th.
The Cowboys continue their jersey rotations. Questions are raised over LVE and Jaylon Smith, schedules are released and rookies!
As Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf prepares to run the 100-meter dash, pro track athletes are eager to show the NFL what real speed looks like.
Watch Carlston Harris choke out Christian Aguilera to becomes the first Guyanese fighter to win in the UFC.
Two of the 49ers' recent first-round picks already are putting in work together.
Of all the potential landing spots for Aaron Rodgers, Stephen A. Smith likes Ron Rivera's club the most.
Kaulig Racing and AJ Allmendinger win $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus after penalty to Noah Gragsons JR Motorsports team.
Marcos Alonso's stoppage-time goal minutes after Raheem Sterling was denied a penalty helped lift Chelsea into third place in a win over Manchester City.