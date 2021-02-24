Cam Atkinson with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Cam Atkinson (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 02/23/2021
The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.
Gane is a solid -275 favorite at BetMGM, while Rozenstruik is at a more favorable +230.
DeMarcus Cousins is soon to be a free agent as the Houston Rockets prepare to waive the center as early as Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Cousins is Houston's leading rebounder (7.6 per game) and is averaging a career-low 9.6 points. The Rockets intend to return to a "small ball" lineup with Christian Wood coming back from an ankle injury.
Spanish basketball great Pau Gasol has announced he is returning to boyhood club Barcelona after nearly two decades in the NBA, three days after denying reports he had signed for the Catalans. "I'm very happy to announce I'm coming home and that I'll soon join the ranks of Barca's basketball team," Gasol, a two-time NBA champion and six-time All Star player, wrote on his official Twitter account on Tuesday. Gasol, 40, has been out of action since 2019 due to a series of ankle injuries, last playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
If Alvarez had refused to fight Yildirim for no other reason than it will be such a one-sided fight, he’d be stripped of his WBC belt.
UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her belt and took down one of the biggest names in UFC history when she finished Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 back in 2016. Now a two-division champion, Nunes will put her featherweight title on the line Against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6. Watch Nunes's destruction of Rousey at UFC 207 ahead of her bout with Anderson at UFC 259. (Video courtesy of UFC) TRENIDNG > Watch Israel Adesanya destroy Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 259 Recount Amanda Nunes's win over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Daniil Medvedev reached the final in Melbourne on the back of a 20-match winning streak but was beaten in straight sets by Djokovic, who clinched his 18th Grand Slam crown. The Serb's triumph means 15 of the last 16 majors have been won by Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.
"Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.
Official Josh Tiven didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.
The Miami Heat's turnaround started a bit before their current seven-game road trip. But heading into the trip finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night in Oklahoma City, Heat players, as well as head coach Erik Spoelstra, say the road journey has been a turning point. "When we're at home we can't really see each other," Bam Adebayo said.
Having already stamped her authority on hardcourts by winning both the Australian and U.S. Opens multiple times, Japan's Naomi Osaka feels she is now better equipped to succeed on other surfaces. The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in Saturday's Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as players to win all four of their first Grand Slam finals. Osaka won back-to-back majors at the 2018 U.S. Open and the Australian Open in 2019 and picked up her third at Flushing Meadows last year but she has never made it beyond the third round at Roland Garros or Wimbledon.
Derrick Lewis appeared to be on the back foot against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday night. He turned the tables when Blaydes made a mistake in round two, shooting for a takedown, but leaving his chin open for a Lewis uppercut. That uppercut put Blaydes out cold on the canvas. But even after he dropped, Lewis stormed in and dropped two more punches before referee Herb Dean could step in and wave off the fight. At the UFC Vegas 19 post-fight press conference, Lewis addressed those final two punches that have drawn criticism from fans that blame him and others that blame Dean, while others still saw nothing wrong with them. Watch Lewis's post-fight press conference interview, where he addressed those final blows, the fight in general, Jon Jones jumping the line to a heavyweight title shot, and more. TRENDING > UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Al-Farouq Aminu (Orlando Magic) with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons, 02/21/2021
The NFL rumor mill is picking up. With trade winds blowing and the start of free agency less than a month away, our experts reveal the offseason chatter they want to believe.
Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill and Seerat Sohi join the show to discuss the T-Wolves new coach, why Dame isn't starting in the All-Star Game and if Giannis needs to give up on the 3-point shot.
How much is Russell Wilson really worth in a trade?
At age 42, Zuluzinho showed he can still pack a punch and nearly pulled off an upset.
The Florida Panthers, with a record-setting second period, defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Monday night at Sunrise, Fla. Trailing 1-0, Florida changed the game's momentum with its gigantic second period, scoring twice and outshooting Dallas 29-4. It was also a record defensively for Dallas.
Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?
DMC is free, but would he be a good fit for the Celtics?