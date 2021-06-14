Cam Akers as WR, number changes, impact rookies and other Rams news

Having made it through another week of the NFL offseason, we take a look around the NFC West to see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

Next up are the Los Angeles Rams. Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Cam Akers has potential in slot, on outside

The NFL is a passing league and running backs become even more valuable if they can contribute in the passing game. Rams head coach Sean McVay sees that in second-year running back Cam Akers. McVay loves Akers' ability to do that in his ability to line up in the slot and outside as a receiver.

Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris part of NFLPA Rookie Premiere

The Cardinals' top draft pick, linebacker Zaven Collins, did not get to be part of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, but two other Cardinals draft picks did. Two Rams picks -- receiver Tutu Atwell and tight end Jacob Harris -- were announced as part of it.

Rookies standing out early

A pair of rookies have impressed head coach Sean McVay. Tight end Jacob Harris, drafted in the fourth round, has gotten first-team reps. Seventh-round running back Jake Funk has impressed McVay with his maturity.

More with player numbers

The Rams announced some number changes, including running back Cam Akers, going from No. 23 to No. 3. He decided against the change (which might be motivated by having to buy out the current supply of No. 23 jerseys) and will make the switch next season. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey wanted No. 2 but that was taken by receiver Robert Woods. Ramsey makes the switch to No. 5.

