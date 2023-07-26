Cam Akers weighs in on declining RB market entering contract year

Cam Akers is entering the biggest season of his career. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract, which means he’ll become a free agent in March. Because he’ll only have three accrued seasons after this year, he’ll be a restricted free agent, but he’ll still be in line for a new deal, nonetheless.

Naturally, he’s paid attention to the declining running back market, which has made headlines all offseason amid contract holdouts by Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs after they received the franchise tag. Barkley has since resolved his dispute with the Giants, but Jacobs hasn’t reported to Raiders camp and there’s no real end in sight for his holdout.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s even gotten to the point where a group of running backs organized a Zoom call recently to discuss any ideas they have for fixing the market at their position.

Akers doesn’t like what’s happened with the salaries of running backs – including the top guys – but he’s going to focus on what he can control: his own play. And at some point, he hopes to have shown enough to earn a seat at the table on one of those Zoom calls.

“If you ask me, do I agree with what’s going on with running backs? No,” Akers said. “I do think we are of value in the league, but our hands are kind of tied at this point. Just got to keep playing football. Show out, prove it, I guess.”

Akers wasn’t hurt by the fact that he wasn’t on the Zoom call with other running backs, saying he hasn’t done enough on the field yet to have his voice heard. But he’s confident he’ll eventually be among the running backs who are leading the way in pursuit of changing the narrative at the position.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t say I don’t think it’s fair that I’m not included, but I don’t feel a certain type of way that I wasn’t,” he added. “It’ll come when it comes. I agree with those guys. I don’t agree with what’s going on with running backs. I wasn’t in the group thing, but eventually I will be.”

Akers openly acknowledged that he’s thought about his contract situation entering the 2023 season, knowing what’s riding on the upcoming campaign.

“Of course. Of course. I know what it means,” he said. “I know what’s at stake here. But I’m here to play football. That’s gonna come, lord willing, as long as I do my part. So, just here to play football. That will come.”

Akers has had an up-and-down first three years in the NFL, playing well as a rookie before missing almost all of his second season in 2021 with a torn Achilles. He returned last season but wasn’t the starter initially and a mid-season dispute led to him taking a few weeks away from the team.

Advertisement

Eventually, Akers became the starter and finished the year strong, but he now has to show he can sustain that level of success for an entire season.

“Considering how my career started out, I’ve seen what I can do. I know I deserve to be a starter in this league. So this is the year. This is the year. Keep my head down, go to work, prove myself.”

More Latest Rams news!

Sean McVay revealed why the Rams haven't brought in a veteran edge rusher

Where does Matthew Stafford rank among NFL's highest-paid QBs after Justin Herbert's deal?

Sean McVay knows Rams are being overlooked: 'They don't believe in us'

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire