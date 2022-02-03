Rams running back Cam Akers left the NFC Championship Game with a shoulder injury and later returned, but he played only 30 of 77 snaps. Sony Michel played 44 and Jake Funk three.

The Rams didn’t practice Wednesday, but they listed Akers as a non-participant on their estimated practice report.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), defensive back Grant Haley (quadriceps), linebacker Christian Rozeboom (elbow) and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) also were listed as non-participants.

Higbee played only 14 snaps against the 49ers before leaving with his injury.

Safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and receiver Van Jefferson (knee) were listed as limited.

Rapp has not played since Week 18 when he was diagnosed with his concussion, but he is heading in the right direction for the Super Bowl.

Cam Akers, Tyler Higbee listed as DNP on Rams’ estimated report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk