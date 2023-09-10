Cam Akers TD gives Rams 24-13 fourth-quarter lead over Seahawks

The young, upstart Rams are taking it to the Seahawks.

With a 1-yard touchdown by Cam Akers, Los Angeles has taken a 24-13 lead over Seattle.

Armed with a 17-13 advantage, the Rams went for it on fourth-and-goal. Quarterback Matthew Stafford pitched it to the left for Akers, who was able to get into the end zone for the score.

Los Angeles has now scored on each of its three second-half possessions, getting a touchdown, field goal, and a touchdown. The Rams’ three TD drives in the game have been 16, 10, and 14 plays.

So far, Stafford has thrown for 307 yards, completing 22-of-34 passes. Tutu Atwell has six receptions for 119 yards and rookie Puka Nacua has nine receptions for 98 yards in his debut.