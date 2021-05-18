Cam Akers snubbed from PFF’s top 32 RBs in NFL for 2021

Despite being such a pass-heavy league, the NFL is rich with running back talent right now. There’s a very long list of dynamic playmakers at the position, led by Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey.

Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb and Aaron Jones are also up there among the best, while Josh Jacobs, Jonathan Taylor and David Montgomery are also on the rise. Cam Akers was limited as a rookie due to injury, but he really came into his own late in the year and during the Rams’ two playoff games.

Yet, despite finishing Year 1 on a high note, he’s apparently not one of the 32 best running backs in the NFL. That’s according to Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson, who took on the task of ranking the top 32 running backs entering 2021.

Players who made it over Akers include Mark Ingram, Chase Edmonds, James White, Ronald Jones, Javonte Williams and Tony Pollard. None of those players are expected to have the workload or production that Akers should in 2021. For reference, Ingram rushed 72 times for 299 yards in 2020 before being cut by the Ravens. Akers carried it 145 times for 625 yards in the regular season, and added another 221 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

What might be even worse is that rookies Najee Harris (20) and Travis Etienne (23) made the top 32 despite never even playing a snap in the NFL yet. Akers may not have blown everyone away as a rookie, but at least he has some experience and showed a great deal of potential in L.A.

At the top of the rankings were Henry, Cook, McCaffrey, Chubb and Kamara. Chris Carson was ranked eighth, with Edmonds coming in at No. 30. None of the 49ers’ running backs made the top 32.

Perhaps it was an oversight by Monson to leave Akers off. But it’s more likely that Akers was intentionally snubbed. The question is, why?