Cam Akers set to return on Sunday for Rams

The Rams entered the season with a three-headed attack at tailback. One of those heads suffered a rib injury in Week Two. He’s returning this weekend at Washington.

Rookie running back Cam Akers, who technically started in Week One against Dallas and Week Two at Philadelphia, will be back for the four-in-five-weeks completion of L.A.’s tour of the NFC East.

“Akers is looking good,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Thursday. “Unless he has a setback, he’ll be ready to play this week.”

Akers suffered fractured rib cartilage against the Eagles after gaining 13 yards on three carries. He gained 39 yards on 14 carries in Week One against the Rams.

Darrell Henderson leads the Rams with 222 rushing yards. Malcolm Brown has 183. Henderson has added 62 yard receiving; Brown has contributed 50.

