Cam Akers selected as one of NFLPA’s Rising Stars for 2022

Cam Akers hasn’t had a full opportunity to break out as one of the best running backs in the NFL. As a rookie, he split the backfield with Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown. Last year, he missed most of the season due to a torn Achilles.

Heading into 2022, he’s the unquestioned starter for the Rams, and that should lead to his most productive season yet. The NFLPA released its annual list of Rising Stars for the upcoming season and on the veterans side, Akers was slotted in at No. 4, behind only Trevon Diggs, A.J. Brown and Hunter Renfrow.

According to the NFLPA, the Rising Stars list “identifies top Rookies and Veterans poised to have breakout seasons, gain fan support and ultimately rank among the top-sellers of all officially licensed player merchandise.”

In order for Akers to be among the top sellers, he’ll have to put up big numbers with the Rams, especially given how many stars are currently on Los Angeles’ roster: Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Allen Robinson and Bobby Wagner.

Akers won’t be the centerpiece of the team, but he could wind up being a huge asset for the Rams in 2022.