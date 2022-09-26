Cam Akers says he ‘just got greedy’ on fumble vs. Cardinals

Ball carriers naturally reach out for the goal line when they’re close to scoring. It cost Missouri in overtime on Saturday and it nearly came back to bite the Rams when Cam Akers fumbled it at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals.

Thankfully, Los Angeles held off Arizona’s comeback attempt with a good defensive stand and a recovered onside kick, but Akers’ last carry was a frustrating one for both himself and the Rams. After the game, he explained what happened on the play, saying he “just got greedy” by trying to break the plane for a would-be touchdown.

RB Cam Akers on his fumble: "I just got greedy. Tried to stick the ball out. Something that can’t happen." On what Sean McVay told him after: "Still trusts me, still on me, move on." #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) September 26, 2022

Sean McVay expressed confidence in Akers afterwards, saying he would’ve been their running back in a four-minute situation. That’s because prior to the fumble, Akers was running the ball well and finished with 61 yards on only 12 rushes, including a 14-yard touchdown.

This fumble shouldn’t cost Akers any playing time next week against the 49ers, but McVay might have some second thoughts when putting No. 3 out there on the goal line.

