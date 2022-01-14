Cam Akers says he feels 100 percent, wants to prove it on field

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers played 13 snaps in his 2021 season debut last week against the San Francisco 49ers. Akers returned to action just six months removed from a torn Achilles sustained in the lead-up to training camp in July.

Akers had five carries for three yards last week against the 49ers. He also caught three passes for 10 yards.

While the output wasn’t staggering in his first game out, Akers said Thursday that he feels fully capable of performing at a high level as the Rams enter the postseason.

“I do feel like I’m 100 percent, but me saying that probably don’t make you believe it,” Akers said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “I’d just rather go play ball, just go show people that you’re 100 percent. Not show myself because I already know. Just go out there and make plays.”

Akers rushed for 625 yards with two touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season for the Rams i. 2020.

Akers wasn’t listed on the Rams injury report on Thursday, indicating that he was a full participant and is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

