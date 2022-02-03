Rams running back Cam Akers remained out of practice Thursday as he tries to work his way back from a shoulder injury.

Akers left the NFC Championship Game with a shoulder injury and later returned, but he played only 30 of 77 snaps. Sony Michel played 44.

Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), defensive back Grant Haley (quadriceps) and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (chest) again were listed as non-participants.

Higbee played only 14 snaps against the 49ers before leaving with his injury.

Linebacker Christian Rozeboom (elbow) was the only change to the injury report, going from being a non-participant Wednesday to a limited practice Thursday.

Safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) and receiver Van Jefferson (knee) remained limited.

Rapp has not played since Week 18 when he was diagnosed with his concussion.

