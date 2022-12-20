Cam Akers: Rams will play spoiler, treat final games ‘like it’s the championship’

There are still three weeks left in the regular season, but the Los Angeles Rams’ fate has already been decided. They’ve been eliminated from playoff contention, meaning they’ll strictly be playing for pride and player evaluation in the final three games.

But in Cam Akers’ mind, he wants to play spoiler, too.

After Monday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, Akers said he and the rest of the team will treat their last three games like they’re playing for a championship. He used a colorful metaphor to describe what the Rams hope to do to the Broncos, Chargers and Seahawks.

“We can (urinate) in other people’s coffee or cornflakes,” Akers said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “So if we can, we’re gonna do that. We’re gonna play the last three games like it’s the championship.”

Akers had his best game of the season Monday night, rushing for 65 yards and adding 35 yards receiving. Even despite his best efforts, the Rams still managed to gain just 156 net yards on offense, scoring a measly 12 points on the road.

The Broncos are a much easier opponent than the Packers were, so perhaps the Rams can steal a win on Christmas Day, but beating the Chargers and Seahawks the following two weeks will be a challenge.

If nothing else, the Rams can hurt the Chargers and Seahawks’ playoff chances with the season winding down.

